Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 9, 2021

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
an entrance sign to Providence Alaska Medical Center with arrows pointing to various buildings
An entrance sign outside of Providence Medical Center on Aug. 24, 2021. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Doctors describe harrowing conditions as Alaska sees day after day of record COVID hospitalizations. And, environmental groups are cheering an EPA decision to try to block the Pebble mine, while Gov. Mike Dunleavy vows to fight federal overreach.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin, Lex Treinen and Mayowa Aina in Anchorage
  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Sabine Poux in Kenai
  • Katherine Rose in Sitka
  • Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.

