Alaska’s COVID hospitalizations keep breaking records, 846 new cases reported

Cars line up for drive-through Covid-19 testing on the Alaska Native Medical Campus on Aug. 24, 2021. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

The number of Alaskans hospitalized with COVID-19 reached 206 Thursday, a new high in a string of record totals this week, the state reported.

There were also 846 new virus cases, 809 of them Alaskans and the rest nonresidents who tested positive in the state. That’s among the highest daily case totals since the state began monitoring the virus last March.

The state on Thursday reported no new deaths from COVID-19. A total of 442 Alaskans have died from the virus.

Throughout the day Thursday, hospitals in Anchorage, Fairbanks, the Mat-Su and the Kenai Peninsula were reporting that ICUs were either full or near capacity.

Alaska ranked among the top five states in the U.S. for the rate of positive cases per 100,000 people and the increase in hospitalizations over the last two weeks, according to the New York Times.

