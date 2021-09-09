As Anchorage debates shelter solutions, these campers propose an outdoor alternative

Anchorage policymakers are debating options for building more shelter space in the city. But there are still people who prefer camping in the open air. Alaska Public Media’s Lex Treinen and Jeff Chen visited a large camp to understand what’s keeping the residents out of the shelter.

Charles J. Tice (left), owner and managing creative at Studio 223, poses with Cesar Carberry (right), artist and founder of A-1 Neva Board, at a September First Friday art show at Studio 223 in downtown Anchorage. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Following our initial radio story on this issue, Studio 223, a gallery in Anchorage, contacted us to get connected to Cesar Carberry, the man making custom skateboards. Carberry appeared at their First Friday art show last week and sold his entire collection.

Elshanikwa Durfee at her tent in Anchorage’s Mountain View neighborhood in August, 2021. She says she’s been living in tents since she graduated high school ten years ago. She says she dreams of owning her own log cabin in the woods. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

This particular camp location discussed in the video has since been abated.