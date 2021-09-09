The Teaming With Series, photo courtesy Jeff Lowenfels.

Jeff Lowenfels, Lord of the Roots, photo courtesy Jeff Lowenfels

DIY Autoflowering Cannabis book, photo courtesy Jeff Lowenfels.

This show is about exploring your own backyard and who better to tell us all about what’s out there than my guest, Jeff Lowenfels. Jeff has written a weekly gardening column for the Anchorage Daily News since 1976, the longest-running gardening column in the United States. Along the way, he has documented our changing climate and has been at the forefront of advocating for an organic and sustainable yard and garden. He is the author of a series of books on organic gardening, with a new book coming out in the spring of 2022. Join Jeff and host Lisa Keller as we explore the changing scene of gardening in the 49th state.

