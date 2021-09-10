Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 10, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Legislature stalls out on delivering relief to hospitals overwhelmed with patients suffering from COVID-19. Plus, villages on the Yukon survive a summer with abysmally low salmon returns.
Reports tonight from:
Kavitha George in Anchorage
Andrew Kitchenman and Claire Stremple in Juneau
Katie Anastas in Petersburg
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.