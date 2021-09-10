Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 10, 2021

Two people pick up donations of chum and king salmon that will be distributed to villages along the lower Yukon river. (Olivia Ebertz/KYUK)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Legislature stalls out on delivering relief to hospitals overwhelmed with patients suffering from COVID-19. Plus, villages on the Yukon survive a summer with abysmally low salmon returns.

Reports tonight from:

Kavitha George in Anchorage

Andrew Kitchenman and Claire Stremple in Juneau

Katie Anastas in Petersburg

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.