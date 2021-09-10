Housing insecurity continues to grow as another pandemic winter approaches | Alaska Insight

By
Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
-

Homelessness and a lack of affordable housing are perennial issues in communities throughout Alaska. But the pandemic has made an already difficult situation worse. What services are available for Alaskans to help keep them out of the cold?

For the premiere of the latest season of Alaska Insight, Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness’s Jasmine Boyle and Policy and Data Analyst Helen Renfrew join host Lori Townsend to discuss solutions to housing insecurity.

Following our initial radio story on this issue, Studio 223, a gallery in Anchorage, contacted us to get connected to Cesar Carberry, the man making custom skateboards. Carberry appeared at their First Friday art show on Sep. 3, 2021 and sold his entire collection.

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
Lori Townsend is the News Director for Alaska Public Media. She has worked in print and broadcast journalism for nearly 30 years. Radio brought her to Alaska, where she worked as a broadcast trainer for Native fellowship students at Koahnic Broadcasting before accepting a reporting/host position with APRN in 2003. APRN merged with Alaska Public Media a year later. Through her freelance work, she has produced news and feature stories nationally and internationally for Independent Native News, National Native News, NPR , Pacifica, Monitor Radio, Radio Netherlands and AIROS. Townsend is the recipient of numerous awards for her work from the Alaska Press Club, the Native American Journalists Association and a gold and a silver reel award from the National Federation of Community Broadcasters. 

