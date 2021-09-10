Housing insecurity continues to grow as another pandemic winter approaches | Alaska Insight

Homelessness and a lack of affordable housing are perennial issues in communities throughout Alaska. But the pandemic has made an already difficult situation worse. What services are available for Alaskans to help keep them out of the cold?

For the premiere of the latest season of Alaska Insight, Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness’s Jasmine Boyle and Policy and Data Analyst Helen Renfrew join host Lori Townsend to discuss solutions to housing insecurity.

