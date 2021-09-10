Labor, supply lines and economic outlook

(Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

With no more federal relief coming, what do economists see on the horizon for Alaska’s labor shortage? How much did tourism’s return over the summer make up for the last year of deep loss? Was it enough to help businesses survive the winter? How does the pandemic continue to affect supply lines and commerce?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Neal Fried, economist, Alaska Department of Labor

Nolan Klouda, executive director, University of Alaska Anchorage Center for Economic Development

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

