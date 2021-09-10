Lower Kuskokwim School District requiring indoor sports spectators to be vaccinated

The Lower Kuskokwim School District is taking extra precautions with indoor sports.

The district is requiring that all spectators at indoor sporting events be vaccinated against COVID-19 and masked at all times. Attendees must show proof of vaccination at the door.

“Each player on a team may have two vaccinated guests at the event,” said School District Superintendent Kimberly Hankins. “But, of course, any spectators that are traveling would have to follow all travel and testing requirements of the village. Or if it’s Bethel, the City of Bethel.”

Spectators must also sit 6 feet apart from each other if they are not from the same household. And if there is not enough space in the gym for everyone to stay farther apart, site administrators may limit the number of guests further.

Student athletes are not required to be vaccinated, but unvaccinated students will not be allowed to travel out of the district for sports. Coaches and adults chaperoning the teams must also be vaccinated.

