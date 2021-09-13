Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 13, 2021

North Pacific right whale. (Brenda K. Rone)

﻿ ﻿

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Frustration over the Anchorage mayor’s inability to help with rising COVID hospitalizations. Also, scientists work to get rid of an invasive isopod that’s been discovered in Sitka and Ketchikan. And researchers spot two groups of right whales near Kodiak.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Hannah Bissett, Liz Ruskin and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Dylan Simard in Kodiak

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.