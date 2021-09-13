Fate of Alaska hospital aid bill becomes uncertain after amendment

Rep. Ivy Sponholz, D-Anchorage, speaks to Rep. Sarah Vance, R-Homer, before a floor session on Friday, March 5, 2021. (Peter Segall / Juneau Empire via AP, Pool)

The fate of a bill aimed at easing the strain on Alaska’s hospitals from the COVID-19 surge is uncertain.

The House of Representatives stopped debating the bill on Sunday, after it was amended to require that all hospitals allow any patient to have a person who supports them present during treatment.

Hospitals have put some restrictions on visitors during periods of the pandemic when they were concerned about stopping the spread of COVID-19 among their patients and staff.

But supporters of the amendment said the restrictions have done more harm than good.

Homer Republican Rep. Sarah Vance proposed the amendment. She said legislators have heard from family members and constituents about having to go into a health care facility for a surgery and procedure.

“And they have been unable to have someone with them during their time of need,” she said. “And we have heard tragic stories of people who have died alone.”

But opponents said that with the amendment, a bill intended to help hospitals would instead make things worse for them.

Bethel Democratic Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky said the amendment undermined health care providers’ ability to provide for patient safety during a very uncertain time. She works as a health care executive.

“Providing a broad-brush policy that doesn’t protect a facility’s right or ability to set their own policies is just putting patients in a potentially dangerous situation,” she said.

The bill had a rocky path in the Senate as well. Senators added provisions supported by opponents of vaccine mandates.

This led hospital leaders and state medical experts to raise concerns at a House Health and Social Services Committee meeting on Saturday.

The committee amended the bill to remove the provisions related to vaccines that the Senate had added.

House members opposed to vaccine mandates planned to try to amend the bill again to add these provisions before the floor debate ended.

The bill was referred to the House Rules Committee. It was not clear on Sunday night if the bill would be brought back to the House floor before the third special session ends on Tuesday. The Legislature also is considering a bill to fund permanent fund dividends this year.