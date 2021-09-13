State of Art: Anchorage Museum podcast host finds enlightenment and connection through conversation

On this week’s State of Art we’re hearing from Cody Liska, independent journalist and host of the Anchorage Museum’s “Chatter Marks” podcast. Each episode of “Chatter Marks” features a long-form discussion with scientists or creatives whose work relates to Alaska.

Liska is a lifelong Alaskan who runs Crude Mag and its podcast “Crude Conversations.” He also mentors aspiring journalists, podcasters, and filmmakers at Alaska Teen Media Institute.

In this conversation we cover notable guests, being Alaskan and why not knowing how a sentence is going to end is just fine.