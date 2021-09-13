Up to 100 Afghanistan evacuees to settle in Alaska

By
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media
-
children watch a brass band.
A U.S. military band at Ramstein Air Base in Germany entertains children evacuated from Afghanistan while they await their next flight on Aug. 22. (Caleb S. Kimmell/USAF)

Evacuees from Afghanistan will soon be making Alaska their home.

Catholic Social Services of Alaska said its refugee resettlement division is preparing to welcome 50 to 100 Afghans, beginning this month.

They were among the thousands of people the U.S. military evacuated from the country since the Taliban took control in August. Catholic Social Services said the evacuees will stay at military bases in the Lower 48 until they’re ready to move north. Those coming to Alaska include vulnerable populations and people who worked for U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said the agency.

Catholic Social Services of Alaska’s Refugee Assistance program is looking for volunteers to welcome the new arrivals and help them settle in.

[Sign up for Alaska Public Media’s daily newsletter to get our top stories delivered to your inbox.]

Previous articleOn eve of Alaska special session’s end, PFD bills aren’t resolved
Next articlePrivate company to take over operations at Anchorage’s largest shelter
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media
http://www.alaskapublic.org
Liz Ruskin covers Alaska issues in Washington as the network's D.C. correspondent. She was born in Anchorage and is a West High grad. She has degrees from the University of Washington and the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia. She previously worked at the Homer News, the Anchorage Daily News and the Washington bureau of McClatchy Newspapers. She also freelanced for several years from the U.K. and Japan, in print and radio. Liz has been APRN’s Washington, D.C. correspondent since October 2013. She's @lruskin on Twitter. She welcomes your news tips at lruskin (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  | About Liz

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR