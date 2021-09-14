Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

An Emergency Department sign outside of Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Doctors at Providence say they’re overwhelmed with COVID patients and are rationing care. Also, Democrats in Southeast question the proposed redistricting maps. And a restaurant in Chicken Alaska plays along with a national fast food ad campaign.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Dylan Simard in Kodiak

Phillip Manning in Talkeetna

and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.