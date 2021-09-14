Alaska’s largest hospital now rationing care due to COVID surge

Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Doctors who work at Providence Alaska Medical Center said Tuesday that they’ve begun to ration care as Alaska endures one of the worst surges of COVID-19 in the country.

“While we are doing our utmost, we are no longer able to provide the standard of care to each and every patient who needs our help,” says a letter from the Medical Executive Committee of Providence, representing the independent physicians who practice at the hospital. “The acuity and number of patients now exceeds our resources and our ability to staff beds with skilled caregivers, like nurses and respiratory therapists.”

The letter is signed by Dr. Kristen Solana Walkinshaw, chief of staff of the Medical Executive Committee. The hospital administration is distributing the letter on the committee’s behalf, a hospital spokesman said.

The letter says the medical staff has had to “prioritize scarce resources and treatments to those patients who have the potential to benefit the most.”

The doctors say they’ve enacted procedures to ration care “including dialysis and specialized ventilatory support.”

Hospitals have warned the COVID-19 surge could reach this crisis point for weeks, as the number of patients hospitalized with the virus continued to climb this month, setting new records daily. Alaska on Tuesday reported another seven deaths from COVID-19.

Providence doctors are presenting their views to the Anchorage Assembly Tuesday night. As COVID-19 cases have spiked in recent weeks, Mayor Dave Bronson has refused to enact a masking mandate, or impose other restrictions on the public that might slow the spread of the virus in Alaska’s largest city.

Dr. Ryan Webb, a hospitalist and spokesman for the group, said the staff has been gradually shifting toward “crisis standards of care.”

“Oftentimes, we have to decide who comes up from the emergency room first to an intensive care unit bed. And so that’s a normal part of the triage process in a hospital or an emergency room,” he said. “Over the past week, I would say we have been making more of those decisions, and those decisions have been growing more and more challenging to make.”

The medical staff felt it had to be transparent with the public by making an announcement, said Webb.

Among those most affected are patients at hospitals outside of Anchorage who would normally be transferred to Providence. Webb said emergency room wait times have also increased dramatically.

“And so someone who simply has a bad urinary infection or a heart attack or a car accident here in Anchorage is also facing unexpected delays that we think are outside of the norm and really outside the standard of care,” he said.

Webb said it’s a demoralizing time for the doctors, nurses and therapists at Providence.

“You get into this job to provide great care for anybody that needs it,” he said. “It is both very shocking and really tragic to be where we are at this point where we’re unable to do that.”

Caregivers now have to choose which patients get care first “or perhaps at all,” he said. “And that’s also not something that we really ever want to be doing.”

In the letter, Walkinshaw wrote that the worst is not over.

“As we watch the case rates rise in our community, we anticipate an escalation in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the coming two to four weeks,” said the letter. “What is already a stressful situation could rapidly progress to a catastrophe.”

Webb and state health officials say the public can help reduce the surge by getting vaccinated and wearing masks when in public indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin said Alaska is experiencing one of the sharpest surges of COVID-19 in the country.

“Alaska currently has more people hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to any other time during the pandemic,” he said. “And Alaska is second only to North Dakota for the percent increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 over the past two weeks.”