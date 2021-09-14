VIRTUAL EVENT: a free Wills and Estate Planning Webinar

Alaska Public Media, in partnership with the Alaska Community Foundation, is providing a free Wills and Estate Planning Webinar as a courtesy to our members.

Chelsea Riekkola, estate planning attorney with Foley and Pearson, LLC, will provide an overview of wills and estate planning. In this information-packed webinar, you will learn about the following:



• The Definition of Estate Planning

• The Problem of Title

• The Probate Process (in a Nutshell)

• Powers of Attorney & Health Care Directives

• Basics of Wills

• Beneficiary Designations & Joint Titling of Assets

• Introduction to Trusts

• Protecting Inheritance for Loved Ones

• Estate Tax Basics

• Charitable Legacy Planning

Take the opportunity to learn about the options and approaches that may work best for you, and ask questions that will give you the information you need to move forward confidently.



WHEN: Thursday, September 30 at 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Virtual Event via Zoom (RSVP for link)

RSVP REQUIRED: Register for Free on Eventbrite