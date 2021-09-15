Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Doctors plead with Alaskans to wear masks and get vaccinated as the state notches a new record in COVID cases. Also, virologists track new cases of an emerging virus called Alaskapox. And low stocks shut down the red crab fishery made famous on deadliest catch.
Reports tonight from:
Rashah McChesney in Juneau
Wesley Early and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Hope McKenney in Unalaska
Sabine Poux in Kenai
and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.