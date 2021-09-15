I Lived in Whittier, Alaska: A Town Under One Roof | INDIE ALASKA

Erika Fitzgerald jumped at the opportunity to teach in Alaska after graduate school. She didn’t expect she’d be living and working in Whittier, a town where nearly all residents live in the same building, and the only way in and out is through a tunnel that closes each night.

Erika’s story was first featured on this channel in 2013 and INDIE ALASKA decided to check back in with her to see what she’s doing today and hear how that experience in Whittier changed her life.

