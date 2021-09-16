Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 16, 2021

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Two people ride on an ATV toward a white pickup truck.
Riders drive an ATV along a Bethel road. (Dean Swope/KYUK)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s rate of COVID-19 infection ranks fourth in the nation, as hospitals try to keep up. Also, local health care providers in Bethel caution residents not to take physical risks, including riding ATVs. And a Belgian pilot making a stop in Juneau hopes to become the youngest woman to fly around the world.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Anna Rose MacArthur and Greg Kim in Bethel
and Andrew Kitchenman, Jacob Resneck and Matt Miller in Juneau

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.

Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media. cgrove [at] alaskapublic (dot) org | 907.550.8446 | About Casey

