Hackers had access to Alaskans’ private health information, state says

When the state health department’s website was breached earlier this year, hackers had access to the private health information of Alaskans, the state announced Thursday.

State officials said they delayed the announcement to avoid interfering with a criminal investigation of the cyberattack.

The security breach violated state and federal privacy laws. The state does not know how many people’s data was accessed. The Department of Health and Social Services is urging all Alaskans who have provided data to the department to act to protect themselves from identity theft.

RELATED: Amid national wave of cyber-crime, Anchorage’s cyber-insurance policy spikes 400%

The state is making free credit monitoring available to any Alaskan concerned about the breach. On Tuesday, the state will launch a toll-free hotline to answer questions and help people to sign up for the credit monitoring. The number will be on the department’s website.

All Alaskans who’ve applied for permanent fund dividends will receive an email between Sept. 27 and Oct. 1 with a code to sign up for the credit monitoring.

The state also cautioned Alaskans to monitor their online accounts for unusual activity. Incidents of identity theft can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission.

The department said the attackers potentially had access to the following types of individual’s information: full names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, addresses, telephone numbers, driver’s license numbers, health information, financial information, and historical information concerning any interactions with the health department.

RELATED: Hackers have penetrated multiple Alaska agencies this year. Here’s what we know.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.