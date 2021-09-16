Hospitals are filling up thanks to COVID-19

A nearly empty critical care unit at Bartlett Hospital on April 7, 2020, in Juneau, Alaska. on (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Alaska hospitals are in crisis. The state is setting new records for COVID case numbers and hospitalizations, overwhelming medical facilities and forcing providers to make difficult decisions about who gets an ICU bed and who has to wait. What needs to happen to bring things back to a manageable level?

Jared Kosin, President & CEO, Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association

Dr. Ellen Hodges, Chief of Staff, Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation

