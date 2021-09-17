Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 17, 2021

A woolly mammoth painting (James Havens)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

A Providence doctor describes the day this week that pushed the hospital to start rationing care. Also, for the first time, the Lower Kuskokwim School District has hired foreign teachers to fill positions. And researchers study a woolly mammoth that lived thousands of years ago in Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Olivia Ebertz and Greg Kim in Bethel

Claire Stremple in Juneau

and Dan Bross and Mary Auld in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.