LISTEN: Discussing food culture in Alaska

Alaska’s food and restaurant culture is a massive and ever-shifting adhesive for the local economy, serving and effecting both customers and business owners alike. But why is it so crucial? And how are local restaurant and food truck owners riding the wave back to success during COVID? Join host, Justin Williams, with two champions of the local restaurant community to discuss our food culture here in Alaska.
HOST: Justin Williams
GUESTS:
- Sheena Goughnour, Owner of Gelatte
- Jason Anderson, Owner of MELT
