LISTEN: Discussing food culture in Alaska

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
a person holds a bowl of butter garlic shrimp
Jeff Bumagat-Hidalgo, co-owner-manager at Jeepney Filipino Hawaiian Fusion Food, prepares an order of butter garlic shrimp on a weekday afternoon in April. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska’s food and restaurant culture is a massive and ever-shifting adhesive for the local economy, serving and effecting both customers and business owners alike. But why is it so crucial? And how are local restaurant and food truck owners riding the wave back to success during COVID? Join host, Justin Williams, with two champions of the local restaurant community to discuss our food culture here in Alaska.

HOST: Justin Williams

GUESTS:

  • Sheena Goughnour, Owner of Gelatte 
  • Jason Anderson, Owner of MELT

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10-11 a.m.)
  • Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (E-mails may be read on air).
  • Post your comment or question below (Comments may be read on air).
  • LIVE (RECORDED) : Monday, September 20, 2021 at 10 a.m.
  • RE-AIR: Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m.
  • PODCAST: Available on this page after the program.
Previous articleCOVID vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 is safe and effective, Pfizer says
Next articleNorway ambassador visits Alaska to talk climate, Russia and, yes, Norwegian dog mushing success
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR