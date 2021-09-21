Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 20, 2021

Tracking instruments are temporarily glued to female northern fur seals. (Carey Kuhn/NOAA Fisheries)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska residents weigh in on the proposed redistricting maps. Also, scientists find a culprit in the dramatic fur seal decline in the Bering Sea: the pollock industry. And a new study will look at snow cover in Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Rhonda McBride in Juneau

Lex Treinen and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

and Dan Bross and Mary Auld in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.