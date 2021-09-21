Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 20, 2021

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Tracking instruments are temporarily glued to female northern fur seals. (Carey Kuhn/NOAA Fisheries)

Alaska residents weigh in on the proposed redistricting maps. Also, scientists find a culprit in the dramatic fur seal decline in the Bering Sea: the pollock industry. And a new study will look at snow cover in Alaska.

Andrew Kitchenman and Rhonda McBride in Juneau
Lex Treinen and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
and Dan Bross and Mary Auld in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.

