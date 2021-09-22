55 Lemon Creek inmates have tested positive for COVID in the last month

Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau. (Lisa Phu/KTOO)

An outbreak of COVID-19 at Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau shows no sign of improvement. The first case was reported on Aug. 22. Since then, at least 55 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

At the start of this week, the facility was housing 41 COVID-positive inmates. It’s not clear how many staff members have tested positive.

“Due to HIPAA, DOC does not track staff positives,” said Kelly Goode, deputy commissioner for the state’s Department of Corrections. “Since vaccinations are not mandatory they are also not tracked.”

Corrections officials said they’re offering COVID-19 vaccines to all new inmates at Lemon Creek. Visitors aren’t allowed during the outbreak.

Just over 40% of the inmates at Lemon Creek Correctional Center are fully vaccinated.

