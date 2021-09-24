Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 24, 2021

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Therese Brennan listens to second grade student about her stomachache at Rogers Park Elementary School on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Matthew Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

COVID-19 shows no sign of letting up in Alaska, which still has the nation’s highest rate of infection. Also, the coronavirus is keeping school nurses very busy this school year. And military commanders at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson are taking stronger COVID precautions than the surrounding community.

Reports tonight from:

Nat Herz in Anchorage

Nat Herz, Tegan Hanlon and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Mike Swasey in Skagway
and Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.

Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media.

