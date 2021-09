Severe cases of COVID-19 among children are rare, but as Alaska leads the nation in case rates, school districts are struggling to keep staff and students safe with in-person learning. What information do parents and guardians need to help keep their families safe?

Lori Townsend discusses kids, vaccines and COVID concerns with Lead Pharmacist for the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coleman Cutchins and Pediatrician Dr. Monique Child.