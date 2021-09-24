What do low chum returns mean for Yukon River subsistence?

Two people pick up donations of chum and king salmon that will be distributed to villages along the lower Yukon river. (Olivia Ebertz/KYUK)

The Chinook salmon fishery on the Yukon has been in decline for years, but this fall chum salmon numbers also collapsed and all subsistence and commercial salmon fishing was shut down on the Yukon. That left fishermen and families without a vital source of income and food for the coming winter. What’s known about the causes and consequences of the fisheries collapse? How are communities responding?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Brooke Woods, Chair, Yukon River Intertribal Fish Commission

Arnold Demoski, Environmental Coordinator, Nulato Tribal Council

Alida Trainor, Subsistence Resource Specialist, Alaska Deptartment of Fish and Game

Holly Carroll, Yukon River Subsistence Fishery Manager, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

