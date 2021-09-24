What do low chum returns mean for Yukon River subsistence?

The Chinook salmon fishery on the Yukon has been in decline for years, but this fall chum salmon numbers also collapsed and all subsistence and commercial salmon fishing was shut down on the Yukon. That left fishermen and families without a vital source of income and food for the coming winter. What’s known about the causes and consequences of the fisheries collapse? How are communities responding?
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
Brooke Woods, Chair, Yukon River Intertribal Fish Commission
Arnold Demoski, Environmental Coordinator, Nulato Tribal Council
Alida Trainor, Subsistence Resource Specialist, Alaska Deptartment of Fish and Game
Holly Carroll, Yukon River Subsistence Fishery Manager, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
