Alaska reports thousands more COVID cases over the weekend

Jose Urrutia gets a nostril swab on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, afternoon at the Loussac Library, one of Anchorage’s free COVID-19 testing sites. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska reported thousands more coronavirus cases over the weekend and another 7 Alaskans died from the disease.

The state health department recorded 1,009 cases on Friday, 1,294 on Saturday, and 1,575 on Sunday.

The state set a record for new daily cases on Thursday when it reported 1,719 cases. Health officials say the daily totals will fluctuate as they deal with a backlog of reports.

The number of COVID patients hospitalized remains at near record levels, with 215 Alaskans currently hospitalized with the disease.

Alaska continues to lead the country for average new daily COVID cases per capita. If it were its own country, Alaska would rank second for its 7-day average of new daily infections per capita behind Grenada, according to data compiled by the New York Times.