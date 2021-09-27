LISTEN: Celebrating Recovery Month in Alaska

Addiction and recovery are two sides of a heavy coin. September is National Recovery Month, so this week on Hometown Alaska, we’ll learn how substance addiction contributes to recidivism and how to celebrate recovery and support sobriety and sober-curious lifestyles.
Alaska Addiction Rehabilitation Services
- Recover Alaska resources and frequently asked questions
- Anchorage Health Department substance misuse resources
- Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention
- LIVE (RECORDED) : Monday, September 27, 2021 at 10 a.m.
- RE-AIR: Monday, September 27, 2021 at 8 p.m.