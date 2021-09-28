Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Hundreds of out-of-state doctors and nurses begin arriving in Alaska to help fight COVID-19. Also, frontline workers in the pandemic welcome news of vaccine booster shots. And a Juneau café with dark magic vibes has helped heal its owner.

Reports tonight from:

Claire Stremple, Jeremy Hsieh and Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau

Lex Treinen and Nat Herz in Anchorage

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Sean Milligan in Nome

and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.