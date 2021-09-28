Special Live Alaska Insight: Generational Healing – Oct 1

Many people experience trauma in their lifetime, but the long term impacts of how that pain is passed through generations of families is only just starting to be understood. In Alaska, individuals and communities have come to recognize that trauma-informed practices can help strengthen relationships and work towards overcoming the negative impacts of structural racism and colonization.

Alaska Insight host Lori Townsend will explore the many ways Alaskans pursue healing in this live hour-long conversation.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Airing live on Alaska Public Media TV and via Facebook Live and YouTube Live

GUESTS:

Linda Thai, trauma therapist

Gail Jackson, founder, Creative Rhythms

Lance X̱’unei Twitchell, Assistant Professor of Alaska Native Languages, University of Alaska Southeast

Do you have something to add to the conversation? Send your thoughts to alaskainsight@alaskapublic.org or comment during the live broadcast on Facebook or YouTube.