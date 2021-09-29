State of Art: Anchorage concert organizers hope to fund future musicians

This week on State of Art we’re learning about the upcoming concert from Amplify Alaska, an organization that pairs musicians with nonprofits to help fund various causes. It will feature Ed Washington along with some up-and-coming Anchorage musicians performing at Williwaw on Friday, October 1. Sales from the show will help fund a recording studio at the Mountain View Boys and Girls Club.

Our guests are Amplify Alaska founder Joel Schnapper and musician Ed Washington. We hear about why Schnapper wanted to give back to his home state while living in Los Angeles, how mentorship helped the two men find their way in music, and what to expect from Friday’s show.

Tickets available HERE