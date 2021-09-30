Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 30, 2021

A man waves a paper reading “Maaaaaaaask Tyranny” while waiting in line to testify on the proposed Anchorage mask mandate on Sept. 29,2021. (Wesley Early/AKPM)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Another night of emotional testimony as Anchorage debates a mask mandate. Meanwhile, study after study has shown the masks work to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. And Southeast fishermen command record prices for Dungeness crab.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Andrew Kitchenman, Claire Stremple and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau

Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

and Angela Denning in Petersburg

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.