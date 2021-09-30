Alaska reports 10 more resident COVID-19 deaths, 1,234 cases

Alaska reported 10 more resident COVID-19 deaths and over 1,200 new cases of the disease on Thursday.

Alaska has reported 83 COVID deaths among residents in the last week. Eight of the deaths reported today happened in September, according to state data. Some of the deaths reported this week occurred as far back as last year due to a data backlog. The state has recorded 70 deaths so far this month.

December of 2020 is the deadliest month of the pandemic so far, with 100 deaths recorded. But health officials say based on hospitalization data, September is likely to become the deadliest once they finish reviewing death certificates.

Alaska still leads the nation in its 7-day COVID case rate, which is nearly twice as high as the next closest state, and five times the national average, according to the New York Times.

