JBER requires masking as Anchorage COVID-19 surge continues

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson is now requiring masks indoors and outdoors, if people can’t maintain six feet of separation from each other.

That’s according to a memo Wednesday from JBER commander Col. Kirsten Aguilar, citing the continued surge of COVID-19 right next door in Anchorage and around the state.

The new rule applies to military members, civilian personnel and anyone else on base.

Under JBER’S public health emergency declaration, commanders are still recommending the base’s airmen and soldiers avoid non-essential establishments without COVID mitigation measures in place, including mask wearing.