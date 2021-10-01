A new approach to thinking about brain health and the aging brain

By
Adelyn Baxter, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
From National Institute on Aging via Wikimedia Commons


The slow decline into helplessness and isolation is a common fear among people who have cared for family members who suffer from Alzheimer’s Disease. The authors of American Dementia: Brain Health in an Unhealthy Society argue that the cure will not be found in pharmaceuticals, but in our ability to live our lives in a way that promotes positive Brain Health.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Daniel George, co-author, American Dementia: Brain Health in an Unhealthy Society
  • Dr. Peter Winehouse, co-author, American Dementia: Brain Health in an Unhealthy Society

LINKS & RESOURCES:

American Dementia

