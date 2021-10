Trauma can be passed down from one generation to the next, but so can healing. Alaska Public Media’s Jeff Chen has a story about how Rita Pitka Blumenstein’s impact continues to shine, even after her death.

The pandemic has made many of us feel isolated within our own communities — often leading to severe impacts to our mental health. A group called Nesian Lounge formed recently in Alaska to connect young Pacific Islanders with one another to have difficult conversations. Here’s a look at how they formed so that they could address important issues in their communities.