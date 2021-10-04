Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 4, 2021

Alaska Permanent Fund Executive Director Angela Rodell at the corporate office, March 14, 2016. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

﻿ ﻿

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Dunleavy administration has released few details on extensive cyberattacks on state government. Also, the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation’s top executive asks whether trustees are committed to the corporation’s independence. And a theater company in Skagway prepares for a season when tourists return.

Reports tonight from:

Tegan Hanlon, Nat Herz, Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

and Mike Swasey in Skagway

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.