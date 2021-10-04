State of Art: Anchorage writer releases spooky new book in time for Halloween

Cover of “Come into the Water” a new book written and illustrated by Jessica Faust (Image courtesy of Jessica Faust)

This week on State of Art we’re learning about “Come into the Water,” a new illustrated book from Anchorage writer Jessica Faust. It tells the story of an isolated young pregnant woman who starts having some unsettling experiences. While Faust didn’t exclusively write the book for kids, she wanted it to be accessible to any age.

Faust is an eighth-grade science teacher who grew up in Anchorage. While primarily an actor, COVID-19 drastically reduced her stage opportunities so she focused on writing a illustrating. She will be holding a book release at Uncle Leroy’s Coffee on Saturday, October 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.

In this episode Faust tells us about how her bat research helped inspired the story, her love of scary stories, and how it’s good to get a little scared every now and then.

