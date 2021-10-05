Seward’s Lydia Jacoby makes splash in World Cup

Seward swimmer, Lydia Jacoby. (Valerie Kern/ Alaska Public Media)

Seward Olympic champion Lydia Jacoby added to her medal collection in a FINA World Cup short-course meet in Germany over the weekend.

The 17-year-old won a bronze in the 100-meter breaststroke Saturday followed by silver in the 50-meter breaststroke Sunday. She was fifth in the 200-meter breaststroke Friday.

Jacoby’s silver time of 30.04 seconds in the 50-meter was a personal best and an unofficial record for Americans 18 or younger. Her bronze time of 1 minute, 5.20 seconds in the 100-meter set another unofficial record for junior Americans.

Jacoby won gold in the 100-meter breaststroke in the Summer Olympics this year, though that was in a 50-meter pool. World Cup races are in 25-meter pools.

Jacoby is scheduled to compete in the second leg of the FINA World Cup in Budapest, Hungary, later this week.

