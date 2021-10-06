Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Sen. Lisa Murkowski at a Senate press conference last year. (Senate photo)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she won’t cross party lines to vote to increase the debt ceiling. Also, an Anchorage pastor knows he should get a COVID-19 vaccine but can’t bring himself to follow through. And a mom in Petersburg gets a difficult diagnosis for herself and her daughter.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Nat Herz, Lex Treinen and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Jacob Resneck and Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Angela Denning in Petersburg

and Kyle Davis in Nome

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.