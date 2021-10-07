VIRTUAL EVENT: Insider Experience: How Alaska Public Media Education is supporting our state’s youngest and most vulnerable – Nov 2

Join us for an exclusive event for our Leadership Circle, Founders Club, and VIP members and their guests. Hear first hand how Alaska Public Media is supporting our state’s youngest and most vulnerable with educational engagement.



This is a can’t miss event, featuring AKPM’s own Director of Education and Engagement, Stephanie McFadden – the force behind the launch of community based educational experiences using the power of PBS KIDS media.



Passionate, committed and innovative, Stephanie is building a program making a difference with Alaska youth and their families. Hear the stories, ask your questions.



PRICE: Free

WHEN: Tuesday, November 2nd at 4 p.m.

WHERE: Virtual event on presented via Zoom.

RSVP REQUIRED: register today at eventbrite.com.



This event features Alaska Public Media’s Director of Education and Engagement, Stephanie McFadden. Stephanie is the force behind AKPM’s At Home Learning, a partnership with the Anchorage School District, Ready to Learn, PBS Kids’ Club, PBS Science Box, and so much more. Stephanie holds a Master’s Degree in Education from Troy State University and two Bachelor’s Degrees from the University of Alaska Anchorage.