Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 8, 2021

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Anchorage Assembly hears another long night of testimony over a proposed mask mandate. And Alaska legislators are in their fourth special session, with no sign of progress. Also: The University of Alaska Fairbanks is getting the famous “Into the Wild” bus ready for exhibit.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
and Tash Kimmell in Sitka
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.