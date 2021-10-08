Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 8, 2021

A group of students gather to observe Fairbanks Transit Bus 142 at the Engineering, Learning and Innovation Facility Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at the Fairbanks campus. (JR Ancheta/UAF)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Anchorage Assembly hears another long night of testimony over a proposed mask mandate. And Alaska legislators are in their fourth special session, with no sign of progress. Also: The University of Alaska Fairbanks is getting the famous “Into the Wild” bus ready for exhibit.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.



Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

and Tash Kimmell in Sitka

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.