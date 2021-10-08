What’s in store for the Permanent Fund Dividend?

The Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

Permanent Fund Dividends will arrive soon, but the plan to pay for them going forward hasn’t materialized. Legislators have yet to agree on a solution, despite a fourth special legislative session and a list of recommendations made by a bipartisan working group this summer. Advocates share their ideas for a sustainable plan for the future.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Rick Halford, Permanent Fund Defenders

Brad Keithley, Managing Director, Alaskans for Sustainable Budgets

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.