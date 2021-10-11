COVID-19 outbreak at Kenai prison leaves one man dead

Wildwood Correctional Center is located in Kenai and falls under the jurisdiction of the Alaska Department of Corrections. (Department of Corrections photo)

A man serving time in an Alaska corrections facility died in a Soldotna hospital and his death was related to COVID-19, the state Department of Corrections announced Monday.

The department, in a statement, said 68-year-old John Andrew died Friday. He had been in the department’s custody for 10 years.

Betsy Holley, a department spokesperson, said in an email that Andrew was being held at the Wildwood Correctional Center in Kenai before his death.

Holley said the facility is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, with about 187 inmates having tested positive. She said the department does not track positive cases among staff, “as they are not required to report their COVID status when they call out sick.”

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been six COVID-related deaths among people in department custody, she said.

RELATED: Alaska records nearly 2,800 new COVID cases over the weekend, 4 deaths