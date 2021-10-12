How the pandemic is impacting health care workers’ mental health

A health care provider, wearing several types of personal protective equipment that is being tracked by the State of Alaska, provides care in 2020, for a woman hospitalized in an isolation room in the critical care unit of Bartlett Hospital, in Juneau. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)



Trauma is taking a serious toll on health care workers across the country. The constant exposure to death, and the sense of powerlessness that comes from watching patients die alone, has caused a spike of resignations and staffing shortages that only heightens the stress and pressure felt by those who remain on the front lines. What are the long term impacts of secondary trauma for those working the front lines of the pandemic?

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Dr. Lisa Lindquist, Providence Alaska Medical Center

Dr. Tonya Caylor, Hillside Family Medicine

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at 8 p.m. AKDT

