How the pandemic is impacting health care workers’ mental health

Trauma is taking a serious toll on health care workers across the country. The constant exposure to death, and the sense of powerlessness that comes from watching patients die alone, has caused a spike of resignations and staffing shortages that only heightens the stress and pressure felt by those who remain on the front lines. What are the long term impacts of secondary trauma for those working the front lines of the pandemic?
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Dr. Lisa Lindquist, Providence Alaska Medical Center
- Dr. Tonya Caylor, Hillside Family Medicine
LINKS & RESOURCES:
Alaska Public Media: In ERs and public meetings, Alaskans rage at health care workers trying to stem COVID spread
PBS NewsHour: Overwhelmed by COVID patients, Alaska’s health care workers also face harassment
