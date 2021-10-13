Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
After days of fraught testimony, the Anchorage Assembly passes a mask mandate. Also, rural Alaskans ask federal fisheries managers to crack down on salmon bycatch. And the first Alaska Native woman to serve as an Alaska State Trooper retires.
Reports tonight from:
Lex Treinen, Wesley Early and Nat Herz in Anchorage
Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
Sage Smiley in Wrangell
Tash Kimmel in Sitka
and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.