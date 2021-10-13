Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Anchorage Assembly members Chris Constant (left) and Meg Zaletel moments before the introduction of an emergency order that included a mask mandate on Oct. 12, 2021. (Wesley Early/AKPM)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

After days of fraught testimony, the Anchorage Assembly passes a mask mandate. Also, rural Alaskans ask federal fisheries managers to crack down on salmon bycatch. And the first Alaska Native woman to serve as an Alaska State Trooper retires.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen, Wesley Early and Nat Herz in Anchorage

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Tash Kimmel in Sitka

and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.