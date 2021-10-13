Alaska reports 1,220 COVID cases, 204 hospitalizations on Wednesday

Cars line up for drive-through Covid-19 testing on the Alaska Native Medical Campus on Aug. 24, 2021. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska on Wednesday recorded a jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations and 1,220 new infections among Alaskans.

The state Department of Health and Social Services said 204 people are now hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 18 patients from a day ago. That’s still below Alaska’s COVID hospitalizations record set in September, with 223 COVID patients hospitalized.

RELATED: Anchorage Assembly approves emergency mask mandate

Wednesday’s case numbers were more than twice as high as Tuesday’s, but Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said the rise is a result of how tests are recorded. Speaking at an online public forum on Wednesday afternoon, Zink said that the jump happened because a new batch of tests was included in Wednesday’s numbers.

“Overall, we’ve been kind of plateauing with a slight decrease,” said Zink.

Daily case counts reached above 1,700 at the end of September. Alaska still leads the country in its seven-day case rate, according to data compiled by the New York Times.

[Sign up for Alaska Public Media’s daily newsletter to get our top stories delivered to your inbox.]