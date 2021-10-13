Bronson vetoes Anchorage mask mandate

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson during public testimony at the Anchorage Assembly on Sept. 29, 2021. (Wesley Early/AKPM)

As expected, Mayor Dave Bronson on Wednesday vetoed a mask requirement for most indoor public spaces that the Anchorage Assembly passed late Tuesday night.

In the veto letter, Bronson blasted the Assembly for using an emergency ordinance that didn’t require public testimony, claimed the ordinance violated the Alaska constitution’s guarantee of privacy, and said the city’s declining case numbers show the mandate is unnecessary.

Anchorage’s case counts have declined somewhat for the past two weeks but remain high. Alaska still has the highest COVID rate of any state in the country.

Bronson has staunchly opposed any COVID-related restrictions. He wrote that the ordinance was “stoking widespread fear in an attempt to scare the public into submission” and said that the Assembly had “openly displayed their scorn for the public process” by passing the ordinance around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Assembly can override the veto with eight votes. It scheduled a meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The ordinance passed with night votes on Tuesday.

The vote followed days of chaotic and combative public testimony about a proposed masking ordinance, which had similar requirements to the emergency mask order approved by the Assembly. About the proposed ordinance, the Assembly heard from 276 people in person and got written comments from more than 4,000 people.

The Assembly has said while most of the people commenting in person opposed a mask mandate, a majority of the written comments supported one.

