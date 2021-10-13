Soldotna trooper arrested for sexual abuse of a minor

An Alaska State Trooper truck at a Wasilla stoplight in Sept. 2020. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media file photo)

An Alaska State Trooper from Soldotna has been arrested and charged with seven counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

State troopers announced the arrest Wednesday afternoon at a news conference in Anchorage.

Troopers say 39-year-old Benjamin Strachan had been working for the department since June 2020. On Saturday, Kenai Police notified troopers of an allegation that Strachan had sexually abused a minor. Troopers say they immediately opened an investigation that found probable cause that Strachan had abused multiple victims over the past year.

Strachan was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Colonel Brian Barlow, director of the Alaska State Troopers, said at the news conference that the agency couldn’t release the number of victims who had come forward.

“At this point, this investigation is literally still ongoing. And at this point that is a critical, investigative point or a piece of information that we cannot release at this time,” he said.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell said that he did not believe Strachan had come into contact with any victims while on the job.

“To my knowledge, I would say no,” said Cockrell.

Troopers are asking anyone who might have information to help their investigation or who believes they might be a victim of Strachan to call troopers in Soldotna at (907) 262-4453.

Strachan was arrested Wednesday and is being held at Wildwood Pretrial. He’s charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and six counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor. He will be arraigned at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

